ROAD ADVISORIES
FLOODING – Virden Area
NM 92 from mimilepost .5 to 5 has water running over the roadway at low water crossings, roadway is still passable. NMDOT is currently monitoring and will notify as conditions change.
When the roadway is flooded do not cross and seek an alternate route. Turn around, don't drown.
FLOODING – Mimbres/Lake Roberts Area
NM 35 from milepost 27 to 5, Mimbres, has water running over the roadway at low water crossings, roadway is still passable. NMDOT is currently monitoring and will notify as conditions change.
When the roadway is flooded do not cross and seek an alternate route. Turn around, don’t drown.