freeze warning 1030 103124

West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet-Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet-East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet-Southern Gila Region Highlands/Black Range-
Including the cities of Sunspot, Apache Summit, Mountain Park,
Timberon, Cloudcroft, Mescalero, Pinon, Mayhill, Kingston,
Sacramento, and Lake Roberts
233 AM MDT Wed Oct 30 2024
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM MDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 degrees expected.
* WHERE...Sacramento Mountains, and Southern Gila Region
Highlands/Black Range.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM MDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.