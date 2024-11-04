Southwest Desert/Lower Gila River Valley-Lowlands of the Bootheel-
Uplands of the Bootheel-Southwest Desert/Mimbres Basin-Eastern
Black Range Foothills-Sierra County Lakes-Northern Dona Ana
County-Southern Dona Ana County/Mesilla Valley-Otero Mesa-Central
Grant County/Silver City Area-West Central Tularosa Basin/White
Sands-East Central Tularosa Basin/Alamogordo-Southeast Tularosa
Basin-
Including the cities of Hachita, Hillsboro, Holloman AFB, White
Sands Range Headquarters, Truth Or Consequences, Deming, Crow
Flats, Sunland Park, Virden, Antelope Wells, Spaceport, Radium
Springs, Hatch, Derry, Mimbres, Alamogordo, Vado, Tularosa,
Lordsburg, Silver City, Las Cruces, Fort Bayard, White Sands
National Park, Animas, Chaparral, Winston, Garfield, Orogrande,
Columbus, Red Rock, and Cloverdale
402 AM MST Mon Nov 4 2024
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM MST
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest New Mexico.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Pockets of below freezing temperatures are
expected across the Southern New Mexico lowlands early Tuesday
morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.