Southwest Desert/Mimbres Basin-Sierra County Lakes-Southern Dona
Ana County/Mesilla Valley-
Including the cities of Sunland Park, Vado, Spaceport, Las
Cruces, Columbus, Derry, Deming, and Truth Or Consequences
Sun Nov 9 2025
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM MST
MONDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of southern New Mexico, including the cities of
Deming and Las Cruces.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
To prevent water pipes from freezing; wrap or drain or allow them to
drip slowly.