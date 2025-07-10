Southwest Desert/Mimbres Basin-Sierra County Lakes-Northern Dona Ana County-Southern Dona Ana County/Mesilla Valley-West Central Tularosa Basin/White Sands-East Central Tularosa Basin/Alamogordo- Southeast Tularosa Basin-Western El Paso County-Eastern/Central El Paso County-Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County- Including the cities of Truth Or Consequences, East and Northeast El Paso, Fabens, Derry, White Sands Range Headquarters, Tornillo, Orogrande, Chaparral, Vado, Deming, Las Cruces, Tularosa, Hatch, Garfield, Sunland Park, Columbus, Socorro, Radium Springs, Upper Valley, West El Paso, Holloman AFB, Alamogordo, Fort Hancock,
Indian Hot Springs, White Sands National Park, Spaceport, Fort Bliss, and Downtown El Paso
1112 AM MDT Thu Jul 10 2025
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM MDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures between 103 and 108 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest New Mexico and
southwest Texas.
* WHEN...From 11 AM to 9 PM MDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.