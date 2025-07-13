HIGH WIND WEATHER ADVISORY:
High wind warning in Hildago & Luna Counies, visibility is low in areas due to blowing dust. High profile vehicles please use caution. The NMDOT will continue monitoring the roadway. This event will be updated as conditions change.

[Editor's Note: I didn't post the weather forecast for it, because it takes too long to resize  the photos and straighten out the mess of their text. If the wind is blowing hard, be prepared for there to be road issues on I-10 in the two counties and on some of their other roads, too. Be the smart people you are and keep track of the weather, often by just looking out the window, and be prepared!]