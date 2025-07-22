Southwest Desert/Mimbres Basin-
Including the cities of Hurley, Faywood, Grant County Airport,
Deming, and Columbus
403 PM MDT Tue Jul 22 2025
...Wet Evening Commute Shaping Up...
At 4 PM, thunderstorms with heavy downpours were lined up all along US-180, from near Silver City all the way to Deming. These storms are pushing slowly to east. Localized spot flooding is possible in poor drainage areas, and flood advisories or warnings may be issued if needed.
Otherwise, be aware of ponding on the road and the risk of
hydroplaning.