I 10 eastbound and westbound from mile marker 5, (Steins) to mile marker 29 is now open, removed from NM Roads.

ROAD CLOSURE:
CLOSURE- Lordsburg Area
Closure, I 10 eastbound and westbound from mile marker 5, (Steins) to mile marker 29.

High Winds - High profile vehicles use extreme caution. Blowing dust may cause limited visibility.