I-10 westbound lanes at milepost 132 are now open. Removed from NM Roads. 

ROAD CLOSURE in Las Cruces
I-10 westbound lanes are closed at milepost 132 (west of Las Cruces) due to blowing dust and no visibility, all I-10 traffic being rerouted back to Las Cruces. The NMDOT will continue monitoring the roadway. This event will be updated as conditions change.