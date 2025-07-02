I 10 eastbound lanes from milepost 90 to 95 are now open, removed from NM Roads.
Update: SEVERE DRIVING CONDITIONS- Deming to Akela
Severe Driving Conditions, I-10 eastbound and lanes at mile marker 90, 15 miles east of Deming to mile marker 95.
High Winds - High profile vehicles use extreme caution. Blowing dust may cause limited visibility.
ROAD CLOSURE - Deming to Akela
Closure, I-10 eastbound and laneslat mile marker 90, 16 miles east of Deming.
High Winds - High profile vehicles use extreme caution. Blowing dust may cause limited visibility.