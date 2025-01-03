CRITICAL FIRE DANGER SATURDAY FOR SACRAMENTO AND CAPITAN MOUNTAINS MAINLY BELOW 7500 FEET AND THE BLACK RANGE... .An upper level storm system will sweep through the region Saturday afternoon into the evening with strengthening surface low pressure across the Texas panhandle. This will lead to windy conditions across the Sacramento and Capitan mountains with 20- foot speeds of 20 to 25 MPH and gusts up to 50 MPH. These winds will combine with minimum RH values ranging from 10 to 20 percent with ERC values within the 75-90th percentile. Thus, low-end critical fire conditions are expected though mainly below 7500 feet where the lowest minimum RH values are expected to occur in the Sacs, but all elevations above 6000 feet in the Gila Region.
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 6 PM MST SATURDAY FOR
STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY...
The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has
issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon to 6 PM
MST Saturday.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 110.
* WIND...West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to 50 mph.
* HUMIDITY...9 to 13 percent.
* HIGHEST THREAT...is located along and east of the Blacks Range
ridgeline.
* EXPERIMENTAL RFTI...5 to 7.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.