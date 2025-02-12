Removed difficult driving conditions on I-10, NM 549, and NM 11.
ROAD ADVISORY
Difficult Driving Conditions in Deming Area
NM 549 from milepost 10 to 24 has areas of blowing dust with limited visibility. The NMDOT will continue monitoring the roadway. This event will be updated as conditions change.
I-10 from milepost 94 to 101 has areas of blowing dust with limited visibility. The NMDOT will continue monitoring the roadway. This event will be updated as conditions change.
NM 11 Columbus Hwy from milepost 32 (Solano) to 18 has areas of blowing dust with limited visibility. The NMDOT will continue monitoring the roadway. This event will be updated as conditions change.