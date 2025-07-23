The following are District One roadway maintenance lane closures and traffic alerts. Motorists are urged to exercise caution, reduce speeds, follow posted signs, and be mindful of personnel and equipment in the area. Please note that closures may be canceled without notice due to emergency requirements.
The following posting have been added to NM Roads:
Silver City: Lane Closure
Lane Closure, NM 35 northbound and southbound from mile marker 11, 11 miles north of NM 152 to mile marker 14, 13 miles south of NM 15.will have lane closed with maintainers in the area performing erosion maintenance. A flagging operation will be in place. This closure will be lifted at approximately 2:00 pm.
HATCH: Lane Closure
Lane Closure, NM 187 northbound and southbound from mile marker 4, 1 mile south of Salem to mile marker 5, Salem. will have lane closed with maintainers in the area performing guardrail maintenance. A flagging operation will be in place This closure will be lifted at approximately 4:30 pm.
LORDSBURG: Lane Closure
Lane Closure, I 10 eastbound from mile marker 2, (Vinton) to mile marker 4, Steins. will have lane closed with maintainers in the area performing guardrail maintenance. This closure will be lifted at approximately 4:30 pm.