NM 549 and NM 11 are now open, removed from NM Roads.
I-10 eastbound lanes are now open, removed from NM Roads.
ROAD CLOSURE in Deming
I-10 eastbound is closed at milepost 85 (Deming East) no detour on NM 549, all traffic must exit into Deming. Areas have low to zero visibility due blowing dust. The NMDOT will continue monitoring the roadway. This event will be updated as conditions change.
ROAD ADVISORY
CRASH – Deming Area
NM 549 is closed from milepost 0 (Deming) to 31(I-10 exit 116) due to crash. Motorists are asked to reduce speed, obey posted signs, and watch for emergency personnel, and equipment. Please expect delays.
ROAD ADVISORY
Severe Driving Conditions in Deming Area
NM 11 will have intermittent closures from Solano Rd. south to the Border Inspection station. Areas have low to zero visibility due blowing dust. The NMDOT will continue monitoring the roadway. This event will be updated as conditions change.
ROAD CLOSURE in Deming
I-10 eastbound is closed at milepost 85 (Deming East), detour will be onto NM 549. Areas have low to zero visibility due blowing dust. The NMDOT will continue monitoring the roadway. This event will be updated as conditions change.