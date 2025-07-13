Severe Thunderstorm Warning
National Weather Service El Paso TX
226 PM MDT Sun Jul 13 2025
The National Weather Service in El Paso has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...Northeastern Grant County in southwestern New Mexico...West central Sierra County in south central New Mexico...
* Until 315 PM MDT.
* At 226 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Gattons Park,moving east at 15 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include...
Lake Roberts, San Lorenzo, Emory Pass, Cobre, Bayard, Hanover,
Kingston, Fierro, Mimbres, Santa Clara, Fort Bayard, Mimbres River
Preserve, Cottonwood Canyon, Soldiers Canyon, Gattons Park, Meadow
Creek, Three Circle Canyon, Allie Canyon, Shingle Canyon, and Hill
Canyon.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.