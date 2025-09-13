Severe Thunderstorm Warning
National Weather Service El Paso TX
314 PM MDT Sat Sep 13 2025
The National Weather Service in El Paso has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Central Grant County in southwestern New Mexico...
* Until 400 PM MDT.
* At 314 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles southwest of Oak Grove, moving northeast at 40 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include...
Tyrone, Oak Grove, Mangas Valley, Tyrone Mine, Wind Canyon, and
Jacks Peak.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
&&
LAT...LON 3254 10852 3264 10861 3284 10840 3269 10823
TIME...MOT...LOC 2114Z 219DEG 37KT 3265 10853
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH