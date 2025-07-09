Southern Gila Region Highlands/Black Range NM-
Central Grant County/Silver City Area NM-
233 PM MDT Wed Jul 9 2025
...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT NORTH CENTRAL GRANT COUNTY
THROUGH 300 PM MDT...
At 230 PM MDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Lake Roberts, moving southwest at 15 mph. This storm may intensify as it tracks
along Highway 15 and approaches the Pinos Altos Range.
Brief heavy downpours are possible, but flash flooding is not anticipated on the Trout Fire Burn Scar. The storm is moving fast enough to limit precipitation, and is affecting an area with low
burn intensity.
HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 45 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include...
Lake Roberts, Pinos Altos, Sapillo Creek Valley, Trout Valley,
Little Walnut Village, Cherry Creek Campground, McMillan Campground,
Ben Lilly Memorial, and Signal Peak Lookout.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.