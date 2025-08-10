Southwest Desert/Lower Gila River Valley NM-
Upper Gila River Valley NM-
Southern Gila Region Highlands/Black Range NM-
254 PM MDT Sun Aug 10 2025
...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT NORTHWESTERN GRANT COUNTY THROUGH 400 PM MDT...
At 253 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking several strong
thunderstorms in northwest Grant county, moving southeast at 20 mph.
HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include...
Cliff, Mule Creek, Buckhorn, Riverside, Gila, Aldo Leopold Vista, and
Brushy Mountain.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.