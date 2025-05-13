[Editor's Note: Be aware that as the winds die down overnight, most roads will open or perhaps continue as difficult]

NM 9 is now open from Colum us to Santa Teresa, removed from NM Roads.

DIFFICULT DRIVING CONDITIONS Deming to Las Cruces

Difficult Driving Conditions, I 10 westbound and eastbound lanes from mile marker 81, (DEMING WEST) to mile marker 132, 3 miles west of Las Cruces due to dust and high winds.

DIFFICULT DRIVING CONDITIONS Deming to Akela

Difficult Driving Conditions, NM 549 eastbound and westbound lanes from mile marker 0 to mile marker 31 areclosed due to dust and high winds.

DIFFICULT DRIVING CONDITIONS I-10 Arizona Stateline to Deming

OPEN I-10 to Rodeo

NM 80 is now open, removed from NM Roads.

I-10 to Animas

NM 338 is now open, removed from NM Roads.

DIFFICULT DRIVING CONDITIONS Deming to Hatch

Difficult Driving Conditions, NM 26 eastbound from mile marker 0 to mile marker 44, 3 miles west of Hatch due to dust and high winds.

DIFFICULT DRIVING CONDITIONS Deming to Silver City

Difficult Driving Conditions, US 180 eastbound and westbound from mile marker 164, Deming to mile marker 133, 3 miles west of Whitewater due to dust and high winds.

ROAD CLOSURE NM 9 eastbound and westbound lanes from Columbus to NM 136 is closed due to High Winds - High profile vehicles use extreme caution. Blowing dust may cause limited visibility.

OPEN-ROAD CLOSURE Deming to Columbus

Closure, NM 11 northbound and southbound from mile marker 26, Sunshine to mile marker 4, Columbus. High Winds - High profile vehicles use extreme caution. Blowing dust may cause limited visibility.

ROAD CLOSURE Deming to Las Cruces

ROAD CLOSURE Animas

Closure, NM 9 eastbound from mile marker 13, Animas to mile marker 45, 1 mile east of Hachita is closed due to dust and high winds.

ROAD CLOSURE Deming

DIFFICULT DRIVING CONDITIONS I-10 Arizona Stateline to Deming

CLOSURE I-10 to Animas

DIFFICULT DRIVING CONDITIONS : Deming to Hatch

ROAD CLOSURE Deming to Silver City

