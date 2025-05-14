DIFFICULT DRIVING CONDITIONS I-10 Arizona Stateline to Deming
Difficult Driving Conditions, I 10 eastbound lanes from mile marker 5, (NM 80/ROAD FORKS) to mile marker 81, (DEMING WEST) use caution.
Closure, I 10 eastbound lanes from mile marker 5, (NM 80/ROAD FORKS) to mile marker 81, (DEMING WEST) are closed due to dust and high winds, roadways are impassable.
Closure, NM 80 southbound from mile marker 32, Roadforks to mile marker 8, at NM 9 is closed due to dust and high winds, roadways are impassable. Only local traffic allowed.
Closure, NM 338 southbound from mile marker 0, at I-10 to mile marker 24, Animas is closed due to dust and high winds, roadways are impassable. Only local traffic allowed.
Closure, NM 145 eastbound and westbound from mile marker 0, at NM 80 to mile marker 3, 3 miles east of NM 80 is closed due to dust and high winds, roadways are impassable. Only local traffic allowed.