I-10 westbound lanes are now open, removed from NM Roads.

UPDATE: DIFFICULT DRIVING CONDITIONS in Hatch

NM 26 (Hatch Hwy) is now open, use caution for areas of blowing dust and heavy congestion. The NMDOT will continue monitoring the roadway. This event will be updated as conditions change.

UPDATE: SEVERE DRIVING CONDITIONS in Deming

I-10 eastbound at exit 85 now has one lane open, areas of dust and low visibility may still be present at times. The NMDOT will continue monitoring the roadway. This event will be updated as conditions change.

ROAD CLOSURE in Deming to Hatch

NM 26 (Hatch Hwy) is closed in both directions from milepost 0 (Deming) to milepost 44 (Hatch) due to areas of low to zero visibility from blowing dust. The NMDOT will continue monitoring the roadway. This event will be updated as conditions change.



ROAD CLOSURE in Deming

I-10 eastbound is closed at exit 85, all traffic being diverted into Deming. Shelter in place locations are the Deming Learning Center, 5R Truck Stop, Deming Truck Stop, Deming Soccer Fields. The NMDOT will continue monitoring the roadway. This event will be updated as conditions change.





ROAD CLOSURE in Deming

NM 549 is closed at milepost 0, all traffic being diverted into Deming. Shelter in place locations are the Deming Learning Center, 5R Truck Stop, Deming Truck Stop, Deming Soccer Fields. The NMDOT will continue monitoring the roadway. This event will be updated as conditions change.



ROAD CLOSURE in Deming to Columbus

NM 11 is closed in both directions from milepost 33 (Deming) to milepost 13 (Border Inspection station) due areas of low to zero visibility from due blowing dust. The NMDOT will continue monitoring the roadway. This event will be updated as conditions change.