Pilot car operation in place
LANE CLOSURE - Deming to Silver City
Roadwork, US 180 eastbound and westbound from mile marker 150, 10 miles east of Faywood Hot Springs to mile marker 152, 12 miles west of Deming.
DEMING –US 180 has reopened in both directions from milepost 150 to milepost 153, just north of Deming, with the closure having been due to flooding and roadway wash out.
Maintenance crews are on site and have begun backfilling operations. A pilot car operation is in place, with a full reopening anticipated later this afternoon.
Overnight rainfall totaling more than three inches led to flooding and debris flow across the highway. A section of the roadway shoulder sustained damage, prompting the closure to ensure the safety of the traveling public.
Please expect delays and follow pilot car instructions.
NMDOT will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as they become available.
For the most current road conditions, visit www.nmroads.com or call 511.