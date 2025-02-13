Uplands of the Bootheel-Eastern Black Range Foothills-Southern
Gila Region Highlands/Black Range-
Including the cities of Kingston, Lake Roberts, Winston,
Hillsboro, and Cloverdale
154 PM MST Thu Feb 13 2025
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.
* WHERE...Higher elevations of the Gila Region, especially above
6500 feet, and the east slopes of the Black Range in southwestern New Mexico.
* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down resulting in blocked roads and some
power outages.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
Secure outdoor objects.