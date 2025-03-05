Southern Gila Foothills/Mimbres Valley-Uplands of the Bootheel-
Eastern Black Range Foothills-Sierra County Lakes-Central Grant
County/Silver City Area-Southern Gila Region Highlands/Black
Range-
Including the cities of Lake Roberts, Silver City, Hillsboro,
Truth Or Consequences, Cloverdale, Fort Bayard, Grant County
Airport, Winston, Derry, Kingston, Faywood, Hurley, Mimbres, and
Spaceport
1227 PM MST Wed Mar 5 2025
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM MST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected. Patchy blowing dust may also occur.
* WHERE...Sierra County Lakes, Central Grant County/Silver City
Area, Eastern Black Range Foothills, Southern Gila
Foothills/Mimbres Valley, Southern Gila Region Highlands/Black
Range, and Uplands of the Bootheel.
* WHEN...From 11 AM to 7 PM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.