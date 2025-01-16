Upper Gila River Valley-Southern Gila Foothills/Mimbres Valley-

Southwest Desert/Lower Gila River Valley-Lowlands of the Bootheel-

Uplands of the Bootheel-Southwest Desert/Mimbres Basin-

Eastern Black Range Foothills-Sierra County Lakes-Northern Dona Ana County-Southern Dona Ana County/Mesilla Valley-

West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet-

Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet-

East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet-Otero Mesa-

Central Grant County/Silver City Area-

Southern Gila Region Highlands/Black Range-



West Central Tularosa Basin/White Sands-

East Central Tularosa Basin/Alamogordo-Southeast Tularosa Basin-

Western El Paso County-Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-Salt Basin-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the cities of Cliff, Buckhorn, Gila Hot Springs,

Mule Creek, Hurley, Faywood, Grant County Airport, Lordsburg,

Red Rock, Virden, Antelope Wells, Animas, Hachita, Cloverdale,

Deming, Columbus, Hillsboro, Winston, Truth Or Consequences,

Derry, Spaceport, Garfield, Hatch, Radium Springs, Las Cruces,

Vado, Sunland Park, Mescalero, Timberon, Mountain Park,

Cloudcroft, Sunspot, Apache Summit, Mayhill, Pinon, Sacramento,

Crow Flats, Silver City, Mimbres, Fort Bayard, Lake Roberts,

Kingston, White Sands National Park, Chaparral,

White Sands Range Headquarters, Alamogordo, Tularosa,

Holloman AFB, Orogrande, Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

Upper Valley, East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro, Fort Bliss,

Hueco Tanks, Loma Linda, Cornudas, Dell City, Salt Flat,

Sierra Blanca, Fabens, Fort Hancock, Tornillo,

and Indian Hot Springs

658 AM MST Thu Jan 16 2025

...BREEZY TO WINDY FOR FRIDAY THEN COLD AIR ARRIVES EARLY NEXT

WEEK...

Winds increase during the day on Friday as an upper-level system

swings through the region from the west. West winds of 25 to 35

mph are forecast during the afternoon with gusts up to 50 mph

along the I-10 corridor. The strongest gusts are expected along

east slopes of the Sacramento Mountains, Organs, and Franklins.

With the combination of gusty winds, warmer temperatures, and

recent dry conditions, blowing dust will be a concern along the

International border Friday afternoon and evening. Winds decrease

Friday evening but remain breezy for Saturday.

A strong cold front moves in from the east Saturday night.

Morning Wind Chill values will range from 15 to 25 in the lowlands

and 0 to 10 in the mountains. Highs will be in the 40s. Even

colder air is set to arrive late Monday night into Tuesday. By

Tuesday morning, wind chill values will range from 5 to 15 degrees

with mountains below zero. Highs on Tuesday will stay in the 30s.

We remain cold Wednesday but will begin a slow warm-up afterward.

Remember to protect the 4 P's: People, Pets, Plants, and Pipes.

At this time, there is little to no chance for snow except across

mountains where some light snow may fall Monday and Tuesday.