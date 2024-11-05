Southern Gila Region Highlands/Black Range-
Including the cities of Lake Roberts and Kingston
1253 PM MST Tue Nov 5 2024
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4
inches from 6000 to 7500 feet and 4 to 8 inches possible above
7500 feet, mainly in the Blacks Range.
* WHERE...Southern Gila Region Highlands/Black Range.
* WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Thursday evening.
* IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will
likely become slick and hazardous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.