Upper Gila River Valley-Southern Gila Foothills/Mimbres Valley-

Southwest Desert/Lower Gila River Valley-Lowlands of the Bootheel-

Uplands of the Bootheel-Southwest Desert/Mimbres Basin-Eastern

Black Range Foothills-Sierra County Lakes-Northern Dona Ana

County-Southern Dona Ana County/Mesilla Valley-West Slopes

Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet-East Slopes Sacramento

Mountains Below 7500 Feet-Otero Mesa-Central Grant County/Silver

City Area-West Central Tularosa Basin/White Sands-East Central

Tularosa Basin/Alamogordo-Southeast Tularosa Basin-

Western ElPaso County-Eastern/Central El Paso County-Northern Hudspeth

Highlands/Hueco Mountains-Salt Basin-Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks, Deming, West El Paso,

Spaceport, Buckhorn, Gila Hot Springs, Animas, Mescalero,

Chaparral, East and Northeast El Paso, Columbus, Las Cruces,

Vado, Winston, Faywood, Sacramento, Antelope Wells, Truth Or

Consequences, Mountain Park, Garfield, Salt Flat, Crow Flats,

Socorro, Downtown El Paso, Mayhill, Hillsboro, White Sands Range

Headquarters, Cornudas, Holloman AFB, Timberon, Tornillo, Radium

Springs, Hurley, Fort Hancock, Upper Valley, Alamogordo, Virden,

Silver City, Fort Bliss, Sierra Blanca, Lordsburg, Red Rock,

Pinon, Tularosa, Derry, Mule Creek, Sunland Park, Dell City,

Indian Hot Springs, Cliff, Grant County Airport, Hatch,

Orogrande, White Sands National Park, Fort Bayard, Fabens,

Cloverdale, Hachita, Loma Linda, and Mimbres

124 PM MST Mon Jan 6 2025

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM TUESDAY TO 5 AM MST

FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 3

inches. Winds gusting to 30 to 40 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest New Mexico and

southwest Texas.

* WHEN...From 10 PM Tuesday to 5 AM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will

likely become slick and hazardous. Plan on slippery road

conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday

morning and evening commutes. Gusty winds could bring down tree

branches.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1.

Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while

driving. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken

on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and

slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury.