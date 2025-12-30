By Roger Lanse

The reporting person at 605 S. Mill Road advised the Grant County Regional Dispatch Authority at 10:07 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 22, 2025, that the shop was broken into and burglarized. According to the blotter entry, caller told Silver City Police Department officers that a 4-wheeler and other items were stolen. The VIN of the 4-wheeler was reported as 2BVBHHB195V000016.