Mimbres Culture Heritage Site's Annual Hummingbird Festival Fascinates

Published: 31 July 2023 31 July 2023

Photos and article by T.A. Niles

Hummingbird Festival

The Humming bird Festival information board and schedule.

02A-BLAIR.jpg

Blair Wolf frees hummingbird from cage

02A-HUM_CLOSEUP_3.jpg

Hummingbiird closeup

02A-HUM_CLOSEUP_7.jpg

Hummingbird closeup

03-BLAIR_CHER_2_2.jpg

Blair Wolf of UNM Albuquerque with MVHAL board member Cheryl Howard (purple) and others

03-BLAIR_GIRL_CROWD_3.jpg

Blair Wolf holds hummingbird for girl to stroke

03-BLAIR_GIRL_CROWD_4.jpg

Girl strokes hummingbird in hand

04-BILL_CROWD_2.jpg

Bill Talbot of the University of New Mexico informs the crowd

06-BILL_2.jpg

Bill Talbot releases hummingbird

09-SANDY_2.jpg

Sandy Cruz releases hummingbird

10-CARLOS_GIRL.jpg

Carlos Martinez del Rio holds hummingbird for girl to hear

11A-JASON_BILL_WOM.jpg

Jason Kitter & Bill Talbot of the University of New Mexico, Albuquerque explain banding

11_JASON_BANDING.jpg

Curious onlooker watches Jason Kittner of UNM band a hummingbird

12-CARLOS_WOM_2.jpg

Carlos Martinez del Rio holds hummingbird for woman to hear

14-CARLOS_GROUP_3.jpg

Carlos Martinez del Rio with hummingbird and group

15-CARLOS_HUM.jpg

Closeup of Carlos Martinez del Rio with hummingbird in hand

17-CARLOS_MICHAEL.jpg

Carlos Martinez del Rio holds hummingbird for Mimbres resident Michael Williams to hear

19-CHRIS_RAFFLE.jpg

Chris DeBolt runs the raffle

21-VEND_MCHS.jpg

Mimbres Culture Heritage Site booth

22-JOHN_TERRI.jpg

Mimbres residents John & Terry of Terry's Barn

23-MICHAEL_BLAIR.jpg

Mimbres resident Michael Williams & Blair Wolf

24-VEND_SEED.jpg

Rick Lass Seed (left) and associate at the Southwest NM Seed Library booth

25-VEND_STEVE_1.jpg

Art vendor Steve Miller

26-VEND_5.jpg

Art vendor Val Weston

27-VEND_DUCKSTOP.jpg

Food vendor Duckstop

The Mimbres Culture Heritage Site held the first day of its annual Hummingbird Festival on Saturday, July 29 and also hosted the final day Sunday, July 30, from 8:00 AM to 3:00 PM, at 12 Sage Drive in Mimbres. If you have never held a delicate hummingbird in your hands or heard its humming right next to your ear, being on hand was an excellent opportunity for you to cuddle a hummingbird and hear its rapid heartbeat up close.

With University of New Mexico Albuquerque experts Drs. Blair Wolf and Bill Talbot, along with undergraduate student Jason Kitter on hand to share their knowledge, and guide attendees in handling the delicate and universally adored hummingbirds, many festival goers took advantage of the opportunity to release banded hummingbirds into the brilliant Mimbres, New Mexico sky.

In addition to the thrill of seeing and handling the hummingbirds, attendees delved into a variety of nature topics and activities, including lectures about the birds and plants, tours, live music, arts and crafts vendors, children's activities, and always a crowd favorite, ice cream!

Festival visitors came from a variety of New Mexico locations, and Sandy Cruz of Las Cruces said that she found out about the festival from a flyer. Her face lit up in delight as she held and released a hummingbird for the first time. Although Dr. Wolf is a professor of biology at UNM, he is a Mimbres Valley resident, and he flitted about the grounds like a hummingbird himself, educating and facilitating hummingbird experiences for the young and not-so-young attendees.

Kitter, who refers to himself as a "bird nerd," and Talbot, who recently completed his PhD in physiological ecology at age 78 (phenomenal, right?), and studies birds and bats, manned the banding table and enthralled the considerable crowd. Kitter and Talbot banded the tiny hummers, and answered questions as they worked. It was evident that those tiny-winged creatures are hardier than they appear.

The Mimbres Culture Heritage Site is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and a National Historic Register archaeological site. All funds raised by the festival raffle will go toward the organization's various activities, including the maintenance of one of the world's premier museums for the preservations of Mimbres culture, so come visit when you can.

