By Roger Lanse
According to Stephen Laramore, President of the Silver City Police Officers Association, in early January, Nicholas Prince, Silver City District 2 Councilor, requested records from the SCPD regarding an officer’s use of excessive force roughly six months ago during a call for service to a female. Prince alleged the responding officer may have used excessive force.
The SCPD investigated the incident and found “absolutely nothing wrong” in the responding officer’s conduct, and “no reason at all” for any disciplinary action.
Staff stated Prince wanted the city billed for any charges related to the requested records. He was told that couldn’t happen as he was requesting the records as a private citizen not in his official capacity as city councilor.