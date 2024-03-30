Grant County Commission holds work session 031224 and regular meeting 031424, part 6

Category: Front Page News Front Page News
Published: 30 March 2024 30 March 2024

[Editor's Note: This is the fifth of a series of articles on the Grant County Commission work session on March 12, 2024. It begins the review of the March 14, 2024 regular meeting agenda.]

By Mary Alice Murphy

At the Grant County Commissioner March 12, 2024 work session, County Manager Charlene Webb began the review of the March 14, 2024 regular meeting agenda.

Public input at the regular meeting began with Mick Smith explaining why she had applied to be on the Lodger's Tax Advisory Board. "I would like to fill the general public position. I work at the Grant County Community Foundation and serve as the Give Grandly coordinator. It will take place May 4. Giving will be open from April 20 to May 20. I have a background in office management, shop management and community social work. I have an extensive range in volunteerism, whether it be working in fundraisers or in hostels in India. I have experience in tourism, working in it and being a tourist. I am the mom of a 16-month-old little girl that I carry around with me all the time. It has given me a wider perspective of our community, in what we have to offer for families and small children. I serve on a lot of committees to help create events and I attend almost every event there is. If you have questions on my background, feel free to contact me, and I would really appreciate being considered for this position."

The next public input came from Joe Drake of American Legion Post 18. "I wanted to let you know that we have the remains of one of our World War II veterans. He died in a prison camp in the Philippines, Cabanatuan. He was originally an unknown, but his remains were exhumed in 2019 at a memorial there. He was identified last year. He will be reinterred at Fort Bayard National Cemetery on April 26 at 1100. It is a very significant event. We know he has a grandniece in Arizona, and Baca's Funeral Chapel is handling the services. We expect a full Army contingent. Our Veterans Coalition, including the Marine Corps League, the American Legion, the Disabled Veterans of American, The Veterans of Foreign Wars, Vietnam Veterans, we're all hoping to participate, family permitting. We think the community should as well, as we bring Private First Class Richard G. Pitsor back home. He was part of the 200th Coastal Artillery Battalion in the Philippines when the war started."

[Editor's Note: For more information on Pfc. Pitsor, visit https://www.grantcountybeat.com/news/news-articles/83032-u-s-army-pfc-richard-g-pitsor-who-died-as-a-wwii-pow-to-be-buried-042624 ]

Pinos Altos Volunteer Fire and Rescue Chief Ed Downward spoke to one of the ordinances, No. 24-01. "A few things you should know as it moves forward. I've been to several meetings and had input into that document."

He said moving forward to create a county fire department might be useful in some aspects. "It would however come with a new set of policies we would have to watch and monitor. In addition, it would have guidelines, which we already follow. Each district is required to have operating guidelines and procedures and members are required to adhere to that. We are also under the rules and standards of the NFBA, NCWG and the state fire marshal. We need to make sure that the different standards don't conflict with each other, and in a few cases in this ordinance, I think they might. The purpose and policy sections are well written, but as some of the sections detail out, I feel some of them might inadvertently have the opposite effect. Some are written in a vague fashion that leaves some of the duties to the authorities open to different interpretation depending on who is making the observation. When a trained fire grounds person is performing the duties, an outside person viewing them might think they are not being performed correctly at all. Each person makes constant decisions based on that person's training, and that might be perceived by the general public to be an incorrect call. We are not perfect, but believe me, we are doing the best we can based on the personnel who show up that day and their level of training. Some of the vague wording could lead to additional liability to the county, the department and possibly those individuals. My opinion, and it's just my opinion, is that the ordinance as written could cause additional liability to individual firefighters. It may be perceived by some that it is written to potentially cause individual firefighters to be targeted depending on the success of the operation. This would add to our recruiting and retention problems that is a national issue for volunteer fire departments. My concern is not on the ordinance itself but on any unintended consequence of its implementation. The bottom line is I don't want to lose firefighters because they perceive that there is not the support for ordinary folks doing an extraordinary job."

The next article will begin with mention at the work session of proclamations and presentations at the regular meeting.

To read the previous articles, please visit https://www.grantcountybeat.com/news/news-articles/83233-grant-county-commission-holds-work-session-031224-part-1 ; https://www.grantcountybeat.com/news/news-articles/83277-grant-county-commission-holds-work-session-031224-part-2  ; https://www.grantcountybeat.com/news/news-articles/83348-grant-county-commission-holds-work-session-031224-part-3 ; https://www.grantcountybeat.com/news/news-articles/83364-grant-county-commission-holds-work-session-031224-part-4 ; and https://www.grantcountybeat.com/news/news-articles/83386-grant-county-commission-holds-work-session-031224-part-5 

Content on the Beat

WARNING: All articles and photos with a byline or photo credit are copyrighted to the author or photographer. You may not use any information found within the articles without asking permission AND giving attribution to the source. Photos can be requested and may incur a nominal fee for use personally or commercially.

Disclaimer: If you find errors in articles not written by the Beat team but sent to us from other content providers, please contact the writer, not the Beat. For example, obituaries are always provided by the funeral home or a family member. We can fix errors, but please give details on where the error is so we can find it. News releases from government and non-profit entities are posted generally without change, except for legal notices, which incur a small charge.

NOTE: If an article does not have a byline, it was written by someone not affiliated with the Beat and then sent to the Beat for posting.

Images: We have received complaints about large images blocking parts of other articles. If you encounter this problem, click on the title of the article you want to read and it will take you to that article's page, which shows only that article without any intruders. 

New Columnists: The Beat continues to bring you new columnists. And check out the old faithfuls who continue to provide content.

Newsletter: If you opt in to the Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates option above this to the right, you will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.

Submitting to the Beat

Those new to providing news releases to the Beat are asked to please check out submission guidelines at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/about/submissions. They are for your information to make life easier on the readers, as well as for the editor.

Advertising: Don't forget to tell advertisers that you saw their ads on the Beat.

Classifieds: We have changed Classifieds to a simpler option. Check periodically to see if any new ones have popped up. Send your information to editor@grantcountybeat.com and we will post it as soon as we can. Instructions and prices are on the page.

Editor's Notes

It has come to this editor's attention that people are sending information to the Grant County Beat Facebook page. Please be aware that the editor does not regularly monitor the page. If you have items you want to send to the editor, please send them to editor@grantcountybeat.com. Thanks!

Here for YOU: Consider the Beat your DAILY newspaper for up-to-date information about Grant County. It's at your fingertips! One Click to Local News. Thanks for your support for and your readership of Grant County's online news source—www.grantcountybeat.com

Feel free to notify editor@grantcountybeat.com if you notice any technical problems on the site. Your convenience is my desire for the Beat.  The Beat totally appreciates its readers and subscribers!  

Compliance: Because you are an esteemed member of The Grant County Beat readership, be assured that we at the Beat continue to do everything we can to be in full compliance with GDPR and pertinent US law, so that the information you have chosen to give to us cannot be compromised. 