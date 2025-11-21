Aaron David Nevarez is held without bond for Kidnapping

Aaron Nevarez

November 21, 2025 — Sixth Judicial District Attorney Norman R. Wheeler announced that Aaron David Nevarez, 18, has been held without bond following charges of one count of Kidnapping (2nd Degree), Unlawful Taking of a Motor Vehicle-4th Degree Felony, Battery on a Police Officer – 4th Degree Felony, Battery (Household Member) -Misdemeanor and Resisting, Evading or Obstructing an Officer - Misdemeanor.

Deputy District Attorney Celeste Robertson represented the State during the hearing, which was presided over by the Honorable Judge DeLaney of the Sixth Judicial District Court. Judge DeLaney granted the State's Motion for Pretrial Detention, determining that Nevarez poses a danger to both the victim and the community by his actions and took into consideration that Nevarez threatened her in a public place.

On November 6, 2025, Deming Police responded to a report of a possible domestic abuse incident in the Walmart parking lot. The victim, an employee on break, saw Nevarez sitting inside her vehicle. She testified that he had entered her car multiple times before. To calm him, she offered to buy him food, but an argument broke out as they left. During the dispute, Nevarez threatened to kill her and anyone she might be seeing. He also hit the steering wheel of the vehicle, causing the victim to believe that he may hurt her.

The victim returned to Walmart and tried to exit the car. Nevarez also got out and attempted to force his way back in. A bystander witnessed the altercation, shouted at Nevarez, and called the police. The victim managed to escape. When officers arrived they questioned both parties, Nevarez resisted arrest. He was eventually handcuffed and taken into custody.

Nevarez will remain in jail at this time.