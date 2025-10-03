October 3, 2025 I Sixth Judicial District Attorney Norman R. Wheeler announced today that Aaron Gonzalez, 42, was found Guilty by a Silver City Jury to: Trafficking a Controlled Substance, a second-degree felony, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Battery on a Peace Officer – both counts-Fourth Degree Felony, and Resisting, Evading or Obstructing an Officer, a Misdemeanor. This case was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney’s J.P. Silva and Hector Bejarano.
On July 19, 2024, a Silver City Police officer observed a suspected drug transaction in the parking lot of O’Reilly Auto Parts. During the investigation, the officer entered the store and encountered Aaron Gonzalez. She placed Gonzalez under investigative detention outside the business.
The officer then returned inside and conducted a brief search of the premises. In a small room near the back of the store, she discovered a backpack. When questioned, none of the store employees recognized the backpack or claimed ownership. The officer asked Gonzalez if the backpack belonged to him, and he emphatically denied any connection to it. Treating the backpack as unclaimed property, the officer opened it and found a large quantity of a crystalline substance along with syringes. She immediately seized the backpack and obtained a search warrant.
Following this, Gonzalez was placed under arrest. Sentencing to be held at a later date.