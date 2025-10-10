October 10, 2025 — Sixth Judicial District Attorney Norman R. Wheeler announced that 24-year-old Ryan Kenny is being held without bond after being charged with Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon, a third-degree felony, for violently stabbing a fellow passenger on a westbound Greyhound bus on September 29, 2025.
Chief Deputy District Attorney Cynthia Clark represented the State during the hearing, which was presided over by the Honorable Judge Tom F. Stewart of the Sixth Judicial District Court. Judge Stewart granted the State's Motion for Pretrial Detention, determining that KENNY poses a danger to both the victim and the community.
ADDITION from Clark: Defendant was bond ed over on attempted first degree murder and Deputy DA Mark Abramson was also prosecuting the case
On September 29, as the Greyhound bus was travelling westbound, several passengers witnessed Ryan Kenny stand up as if heading to the restroom, but moments later, he fell onto another passenger, and the two appeared to struggle. Kenny was then seen stabbing the victim with a knife. In response, the bus driver pulled the vehicle to the side of the interstate, between Steins and Lordsburg, New Mexico. Passengers quickly evacuated for safety. Kenny attempted to flee the scene but was promptly apprehended by officers from the New Mexico State Police. The victim sustained multiple stab wounds and was airlifted to University Medical Center in El Paso, Texas. He is in stable condition.