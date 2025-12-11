Photos by Mary Alice Murphy
The Annual Artisan HolidayMarket took place on Saturday, Dec. 6 and Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025 at the Grant County Veterans Memorial Business and Conference Center. The creative spirit in Grant County thrives with a vast variety of creative works by residents. The market included everything from jewelry to paintings to ceramics, along with photography, several fabric artisans, weavers, wood workers and carvers, leather items and so much more. To add to it a lot of different baked goods, with cakes, cookies, lunch items—always delicious—was right up front where everyone could choose the goodies they wanted to eat or take home.
