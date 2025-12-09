Battery calls in abundance last week

By Roger Lanse

On Sunday, Nov. 30 at about 12:55 p.m. Silver City Police Department officers, responding to an aggravated battery call, placed Santos Medina, 63, homeless, in investigative detention and subsequently in custody for threatening people with a knife at the La Familia Restaurant. An SCPD blotter stated two customers "just threw him outside."

Medina was booked into the Grant County Detention Center at about 3:38 p.m. that day. According to GCDC staff, as of Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025, Medina remains in custody.

******************************

On Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at about 7:36 p.m., a caller to the Grant County Regional Dispatch Authority reported his elderly dad was walking out of Walmart on Sunday, Nov. 30, when a named male hit him in the head from behind. The caller said they did not report it at the time but now that his dad has developed a brain bleed and must be flown out, they want to file a report.

Silver City Police Department officers, according to a blotter, responded to the aggravated battery call and completed a follow-up investigation at Gila Regional Medical Center at about 9:32 p.m.

*******************************

A caller to the Grant County Regional Dispatch Authority reported on Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025, at approximately 12:59 p.m. that a 17-year-old female was hit from behind with an object at the Silver City Gospel Mission and is suffering from blurred vision. The caller named the person who hit her.

EMS was dispatched to the scene and arrived at about 1:03 p.m. and transported the young female to Gila Regional Medical Center. Silver City Police Department officers, responding to the battery call, arrived on scene with EMS and conducted their investigation at both the Mission and the hospital.