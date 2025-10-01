By Roger Lanse
On Thursday, Sept. 26, 2025, at about 8 p.m. a caller to the Grant County Regional Dispatch Authority advised that the aisles of the Bayard Family Dollar store "are flooded and the roof is caving in," and that "she saw a worker get shocked."
According to Bayard Volunteer Fire Department Chief Gabriel Gonzales it appears as if an electrical problem occurred at the store along with some flooding. Gonzales stated the flooding may have been from rainfall that evening and not a result of the electrical malfunction.
One person suffered a minor electrical shock and was evaluated and cleared by Gila Regional Medical Center staff, Gonzales said. The building was also cleared by a qualified electrician.
Together with the State Fire Marshal and consulting applicable fire codes, Gonzales ordered the store closed.
The Beat has reached out to the Bayard Family Dollar and its corporate headquarters for more information but has been unsuccessful in making contact.