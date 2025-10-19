By Lynn Janes
(Author's note. This article was written using the minutes provided by the Bayard clerk's office. It had not been recorded.)
The town of Bayard held a special meeting September 26, 2025. Attendance included Mayor John L. Ojinaga, Mayor Pro Tem Eloy Medina and Councilors, Frances Gonzales and Eloy Gonzales. Gilbert Ortiz and Martha Salas, city clerk, did not attend but Tanya Ortiz, deputy clerk filled in.
The council went into closed session to discuss personnel matters in the wastewater department.
The council came back into open session.
Action for personnel
The council approved the hiring of Stephen Estrada at $32 an hour to be the chief wastewater treatment plant operator.
Next regular meeting will be held October 15, 2025.
Meeting adjourned.