Bayard still considering use of airline travel

By Lynn Janes

The town of Bayard held a regular meeting September 17, 2025. Attendance included Mayor John L. Ojinaga, Mayor Pro Tem Eloy Medina, Councilors, Frances Gonzales (phone), Eloy Gonzales and Gilbert Ortiz. Martha Salas, city clerk, did not attend but Tanya Ortiz, deputy clerk filled in.

The council approved the consent agenda that included minutes, accounts payable and department head reports. It also approved attendance of the fire chief to an EMS expo in Socorro. Medina asked that they put together the fuel bills related to fire, police and maintenance because the council had not seen them.

Od business

The council tabled the discussion for travel by airline for city employees and council members after a lengthy discussion. Frances Gonzales had brought it before the council at the last meeting in which it had been tabled. She went over the reasons she had brought it forward: one precedent had already been set, and she requested it due to disability and Ojinaga added he didn't have a problem using it when they had emergencies in which they had to be in Santa Fe right away. Medina pointed out when they purchased a book of ten, they could have a significantly reduced cost per flight. Tanya Ortiz said the tickets would only be good for one year. Gilbert Ortiz agreed with Ojinaga on only flying up for emergency purposes.

In the past the town, had been able to take advantage of a deal with Advanced Air for $600 that provided them with 10 tickets to use through the year. Medina asked Tanya Ortiz to provide the council with a breakdown of actual cost both ways, flying and driving. With the cost of fuel, it might have a lower cost. Medina said if the cost came out about the same and the person should be able to make that choice. "The financial stability is the priority, not emotions."

New business

The council approved the Cobre High Homecoming parade.

The council approved the Little League's use of the ball field, but they seemed to not know if that would include the concession stand. They had received conflicting information. Sam Arellano, maintenance director, said the concession stand would be ready to go if needed. Frances Gonzales said they needed to make sure the area would be cleaned up after. In the end the council approved with the including of the concession stand as long as they had a business license and food handler permits. They would also have to clean up.

The council approved all actions needed for support of domestic violence month. Dolores Charon, El Refugio, said she also would have flags this year for the town. A proclamation would be done.

The representative for the community forest management plan could not attend so it will be postponed.

George Esqueda, Stantec, had attended to provide updates on all the projects. Stantec has the master service agreement with the town.

Alta Vista project had been finished and closed out. They have the task order for the public safety building and ADA schematics for the little league ball field open. In the October meeting, he will bring the task order for the 2024 colonias water system improvements, which will be the chlorination system.

The public safety building has been funded and expires June 2026. They will be shovel ready when construction funding has been obtained. The surrender box had been built into the plans but had been informed that needs to be removed.

The design has not been finished for the ADA schematics at the little league ball field. Esqueda said they would be meeting on different alternatives to finish.

The Mine Mill Museum project Esqueda needed to meet with Salas about the grant agreement and if the city would like their assistance in design improvements. Medina said the original presentation they had received said it would cost $3.5 million, and he wanted to know if Esqueda thought it would be that much. He didn't know but did comment when they had done an initial site visit the property had some big issues in the floor because of water drainage but knew the YCC (youth conservation corps) had done some improvements to help remedy the problems. The building would also have to be ADA accessible and all plumbing and electrical would have to be brought up to code. Stantec would only be doing the planning and design but would have some estimates at that time. Medina wanted to see the project go through but not at $3.5 million. Esqueda did feel that would be a higher price than he thought it would be.

Gilbert Ortiz asked about funding availability at the little league concession stand. It needed an upgraded electrical panel. Esqueda said they would have to talk with Salas because he didn't know the total amount available for the project. Stantec would only be doing the design and planning for the ADA requirements. The council discussed what could be done and how they should proceed.

Esqueda continued to address all the projects finished and being worked on. Bayard had a problem with the chlorination pump and had requested the use of some funding from the New Mexico Finance Authority and had been approved for an emergency repair, so they ordered a pump, and, in that time, Lordsburg had come through with a pump to use in the interim. Bayard will be looking for funding to have backup generators and pumps.

Richard Maynes, Stantec, had updates on the funding for the water projects and the first they assisted with had been the asset management plan for the water distribution system. The approach had been an assessment of current infrastructure and identification of areas of improvement. With this they will be able to create a database to monitor equipment and help maintain the water system. The asset management plan has also become a requirement for some funding applications, and it will be useful. This had been a 100 percent grant.

The council tabled the water contract and wastewater contract until they had more clarification.

The council approved the library park contract.

The council approved changing the signing authority for purchases under $10,000

The council approved the continued use of one of the officers to take the police unit home to Lordsburg. Hector Carrillo, police chief, joined the meeting by phone. The officer has currently been trying to find housing in the area. They didn't want to lose him, and Carrillo said it would be a good retention tool. The officer has been doing a good job and currently attending a first line supervisor class. He works a 12-hour schedule so he only works 15 days a month. He will be using one of the vehicles that has better gas milage. Carrillo had done some research on what some of the other municipalities have done. The sheriff's office allows deputies to travel to Deming. Deming allows a 70-mile radius and Silver a 60-mile radius. Ojinaga and Medina thought it would be good, and they needed to keep good officers.

The council approved the trap rental agreement. Carrillo said the city had 10 traps and he had been able to track down 9 of them. They had looked into what Silver City has done with this as well as some other areas. He proposed a rental agreement for the citizens of Bayard. The contract will be the same as the humane society in Silver City. The resident pays a $40 deposit and receives $35 back when they return the trap. If they have it for more than ten days, it will be a $1 extra. If the trap does not return, they have $40 to purchase a new one. The money for this would be handled by city hall.

Frances Gonzales asked what people would be trapping and Carrillo said cats, skunks or whatever problem they had. However animal control would only pick up cats and dogs. Any others would have to be taken care of on their own. The county does have a wildlife contract that can assist them with other wildlife.

Ordinances and resolutions

The council approved resolution 8-2025 for the New Mexico Capital Outlay agreement. This resolution had been approved before but because of reauthorization Salas needed a new resolution.

The council went into closed session

The council came back into open session.

The council approved the resignation of an employee in the wastewater department.

The council approved the completion of the probationary period of an employee at the maintenance department.

Department head reports

Arellano said they had been mainly doing vegetation control but have continued to work on the irrigation system for the planting of trees for the two parks. The police department parking lot will be extended on the south side when they finish. A new chlorination pump will be coming, and they will install it when it arrives. Since they have been using a borrowed pump, they have been checking the chlorination every morning and, in the afternoon, before they leave. The maintenance department had fixed seven water leaks last month and done some preventative maintenance. They also did some roadwork fixing potholes and road repair. Two water taps and meters had also been done last month.

Arellano went over the training and safety classes employees had attended.

Robert Terrazas, wastewater director, had not attended but Steven Estrada came to report in his place. He said the new hire had been helpful and showed a lot of initiative. He continued with a comprehensive report on the department.

Chuck Gray, beautification committee, thanked Arellano and the maintenance crew for making it easier for them to maintain some of the city spaces. They had a meeting and will be helping with the Trunk or Treat again this year and voted to use $1,500 for that effort.

Gabriel Gonzales, fire chief, said they had three fire calls in Bayard for the month of August. None of them had been actual fires. They also had 23 EMS calls, 13 had been in Bayard, 9 Hurley and 1 in Sant Clara.

The department had been focusing their training on structure fires and feel ready. Four of their responders had completed their EMS training and were scheduled to test soon. He continued to provide more information to the council.

Mayor and councilors reports

Eloy Gonzales asked if anyone had an update on Blakes LotaBurger since the little league games would be starting.

Ojinaga said they had received a letter asking for help. They needed $70,000 - $80,000. Someone had seen contractors at the business. Everyone commented on missing the burgers.

Medina said GRMC had a town hall in Bayard, and no one had shown up. They wouldl have their last one in the Mimbres the next day.

Ojinaga had received compliments on the maintenance department.

Next regular meeting will be held October 15, 2025.

Meeting adjourned.