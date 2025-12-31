Bayard thanks Frances Gonzales for her service

By Lynn Janes

The town of Bayard held a regular meeting December 17, 2025. Attendance included Mayor John L. Ojinaga, Mayor Pro Tem Eloy Medina (phone) and Councilors Frances Gonzales and Eloy Gonzales. Martha Salas, city clerk, also attended. Gilbert Ortiz didn't attend.

Ojinaga asked for a moment of silence for the passing of Mayor Ed Stevens recently.

Public input none currently.

The council approved the consent agenda that included minutes from November 19, 2025, and reports for the department heads. It also included attendance to the New Mexico Wastewater Association conference in Las Cruces for the employees and for employees to attend the Think Trees conference.

Eloy Gonzales wanted to know if Jason Quintana would still be doing a presentation to open a gym in Bayard. Salas said he would be contacting her but had not yet.

New business

The council approved the purchase of a new city vehicle. Salas had already gone through the procurement process and selected a state approved vendor, Malloy Chevrolet. The current vehicle has high milage and is a 2012. They wanted to transfer the use of the old vehicle to code enforcement because they only drive around the area and the city vehicle will be used for out-of-town trips. The cost will come out of several funds with a total cost of $43,216 for a mid-sized SUV.

Planning and Zoning

Cordell Jones, planning and zoning chair, said they didn't have anything in the ordinances to allow the request by Chirstina Maldonado for a conditional use permit to breed dogs and have a kennel. She's located in a residential area so she cannot be permitted for a business. The ordinance only allows for three dogs over the age of four months. She has had a problem with dogs at large for some time. The judge had required them to meet and go over options. They had to inform her she had to be in full compliance with the city ordinance regarding the dogs and they didn't have an option for granting a business license that has anything to do with raising puppies or selling dogs. She had seventeen or more dogs at her home that will have to be rehomed. Currently she has a litter still nursing until old enough to be weaned and they will then need to be rehomed. She will have until January 31, 2026, to correct the issue. Jones had provided this report to let the council know of the event and the recommendation to not grant a business license.

Action for personnel

The council approved the hiring of Armando Fletcher. They had received a letter from Stephen Estrada, wastewater director, recommending Fletcher.

The council approved the hiring of a new court clerk by the judge-elect. He would be bringing in his own court clerk. Salas went over the state statues and he would be within his right to make this change. The court is independent and may hire and fire employees.

The council approved the three employees that had completed the introductory period. All have worked in the wastewater treatment plant and Estrada said they had surpassed and succeeded in their probation. "They are doing a really, really good job."

Mayor and council reports.

Frances Gonzales said it had been a nice four years, and she thanked everyone. She had not run again because of health issues and that had been the reason to join some of the meetings by phone for several months and thanked them for allowing her to do that. She enjoyed being on the planning and zoning and said she and Jones had learned a lot together. She asked that she be able to continue on the committee as a private resident. She expressed her excitement for the land recently purchased and what could be done. "We have done a lot of really good things, and I appreciate the way we worked together as a council." She told Salas she had been the best thing that happened to Bayard. Her work ethic, knowledge of finance and grants has been a blessing. She also wanted to thank the librarian and was glad she recruited her. "I'm glad the constituents gave me the opportunity and maybe in a few years if I am doing okay, we'll see where things are at and go from there."

Eloy Gonzales said it had been a pleasure to work with Frances Gonzales. "You did a good job, and I appreciate that." He welcomed all the new employees. Also, he had attended the Prospectors legislative meeting at the university to present their proposal. "I was very impressed with Salas; she presented well and was a pleasure to listen to." Every question they asked her she had an answer, and he thought she should be commended.

Medina thanked Frances Gonzales for her commitment to the community and had done a lot of good. He wished her well in her endeavors. He thanked the employees for all they do for Bayard every day. "We may not thank you every day, but you mean the world to us."

Ojinaga thanked Frances Gonzales and said she had done a good job for the city.

Department head reports

Salas said the audit had been turned in on time. She could not discuss what had been on it but said, "I am happy." She and the mayor had attended the Prospectors legislative meeting and presented along with Eloy Gonzales. They had some good feedback from the legislators, whot said they would not have as much money this year for funding. Today they had their quarterly meeting with Freeport McMoRan. They had a luncheon and an award for Alex Brown, Silver City town manager, who will be retiring. Bayard had been awarded $58,000 that will be used for their master plan.

Hector Carrillo, police chief, said the officers have been busy completing all required training for the year. They had 85 citations that went before the municipal court, 201 calls for service and 23 of those generated reports and charges. The sheriff's office had to handle 12 calls. The mining district "shop with a cop" had been very successful and had helped 36 kids with total donations of $5,200. The kids had been able to choose a toy, but most went to clothes and such. He thanked the mayor and staff for helping out with the event.

Sam Arellano, public works director, said they had finished putting up all the Christmas decorations. Some of the lights being old don't work. Next year they will address that. They had a water issue near the high school causing high pressure, but it had been taken care of the same day. They had helped deliver turkeys for Thanksgiving to some residents. One of the biggest things that had happened they had finalized plans for a new chlorine building and system. The chlorine levels have been checked regularly with no issues. This past month they had ten water leaks, one call on sewer and had done sewer preventative maintenance.

Arellano said they had started the cross training with the wastewater department.

Estrada said the two new employees have been adapting quickly. They did have an operational incident for the effluent lift station. It had a faulty switch, but they had already scheduled someone to come and inspect and work on it. He continued with an expansive report on the department and the new equipment that had been installed.

Gabriel Gonzales, fire chief, said they had one fire call, but it turned out to not have a fire. They had 20 EMS calls, 14 in Bayard, 5 in Hurley and 1 in North Hurley. The equipment has all been made in good working order. He continued with an expansive report.

Chuck Gray, beautification committee chair, said they had their bingo on November 23, 2025, with over 100 citizens in attendance. Everyone had a good time. At the last meeting they approved $150 gift cards for the nicest Christmas decorations in town. The awards will be presented December 23, 2025. He said this will be his last meeting as the chairman of the beautification committee, since he will be assuming his position on the city council. He will remain active with the committee, but the committee will be looking for a chairman and asked people to step up.

Gray said coming into the position of a council member, he has observed that the city will be in a strong position and things have been doing really well. "I think the foundation and strength lies in the quality of the staff. I am looking forward to coming in and doing anything I can for us."

Renee Provencio, librarian, had passed her library certification exam. She still will need to submit a portfolio piece by December 22, 2025. They have a lot of winter programs coming up for the school break and went over all of them.

Danny Legarda, municipal judge-elect, had retired from the sheriff's department and was excited to start this position. He had started the required training and will be seeing his mentor in Alamogordo the next day, which he will do on his own time. He looks forward to being of service to Bayard. Just helping one person would make him happy.

Ojinaga thanked all the departments. "We are striving, and we are going the right way. I have gotten a lot of good feedback on the maintenance department."

Next regular meeting will be held January 21, 2026.

Meeting adjourned.