By Roger Lanse
Two New Mexico Game and Fish Department officers, Brandon Kempton and Drew VanLiew, responded to a bear in a tree call at 45 Artcher Road in Silver City about 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 20, 2025. When they arrived, they found a large (est. weight 300 lbs) sow bear with one or two cubs. The officers were not sure of the number of cubs due to the density of the Ponderosa pine branches. Since the area residents didn't want the bear tranquilized and relocated, or killed, the officers left in the early afternoon with the bears still in the tree. Since no further calls were received, the officers assumed the bears had climbed down during the night and left.
The adult bear had been caught at least twice before based on ear tags, and last year was re-located to Pueblo Park, south of Quemado, Kempton told the Beat, The G&FD has a three-strike rule, so if the bear becomes a nuisance for a third time.it will have to be killed.
Kempton surmised the bears may have been attracted to a bird feeder. He jokingly said, "If you want to see bears at your house, be sure to leave some garbage and bird seed strewn about."