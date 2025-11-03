Candidate forum for Cobre School Board

By Lynn Janes

(Writers note at the beginning the audio had not worked and the recording put up on the Facebook page stopped the recording before the opening statements began. My apologies for not being able to provide that small segment.)

On October 28, 2025, Silver City Daily Press held the candidate forum for the Cobre School Board for the election on November 4, 2025. It took place at Cobre High School. The forum had Gilbert Guadiana (incumbent), Doug Miranda, David Wilguess, Angelina Hardin (incumbent) and write in candidate Sondra Berry facing off. Unfortunately, only Guadiana and Wilguess attended.

Nick Seibel, SCDP publisher, moderated the forum. The candidates received questions from the audience, Facebook, and the Press writer Marcela Johnson. Each would answer the same question and had two minutes.

Opening statements

Guadiana thanked Seibel for the opportunity to speak. The school board is very essential, and this election will be one of the more consequential. A number of issues will be faced that go back to his second term. This will be his third term, if elected. At the beginning of this term was the end of the recall effort with the previous school board thatt didn’t happen because they resigned. Still some issues remain unresolved. The newly elected and appointed board passed the effort to start a forensic audit of operations in the Cobre School district. It did finally happen and was released this summer. The audit had several findings that could classify as felonies. One being $93,000 payout to the superintendent for unused sick leave and vacation, as no one had tracked it. He continued to explain the findings. Guadiana felt this will be an opportunity to create a new board to bring things to fruition.

Wilguess had an opening statement that had no audio.

Johnson had a question. What are you looking for in a permanent superintendent?

Wilguess thought his experience would be the most important.

Guadiana said the board had recently done the recruitment for the interim superintendent and had interviewed four applicants. It had been a split vote between two of them. They had used generic qualifications. When the winning applicant came to the district, he had been blindsided by the many issues happening. The board had not participated in preparing the questions but wants to move forward. Guadiana wants someone that will be able to have an understanding about finances and how it works. They must understand the requirements for internal controls. The person must have the ability to make the right decisions on personnel and not acquiesce to pressure from board members. Guadiana will be looking at how this person handles difficult circumstances.

The audience had a question. As a school board member, what will be your top three priorities be in the coming year?

Guadiana’s biggest will be the having the audit all caught up so they can move forward on capital projects. “I am in favor of having a new school built ,and it has not been forced on the district.” He would like to see more public collaboration in town hall meetings to discuss the proposition of building a new school. His second priority will be to have the respect and confidence in the school board back. They have had issues that should have come to the board that never did, and he acknowledged that had not been because of the current interim superintendent but the ones before. The board needs some more training on finance and management.

Wilguess felt that making sure the funding needed to operate will be coming in, and the budget would be covered. The board will need to work with the superintendent to have a better school system and better educate the students. The school district covers a very broad area that includes Bayard, Santa Clara, Hurley, Mimbres and parts of Arenas Valley. Maybe not a lot of kids but a lot of miles. The teachers need to have more authority to discipline the students and involve the parents.

Seibel said historically the voters in the Cobre School district have been very supportive of the district and have passed the bond issues routinely. They will have a major bond issue on the ballot for this election. Given the financial issues, what would your pitch be to the voters to support that bond?

Wilguess pointed out that the bond issue does not change the tax and it would be needed. He said they did need to remember the state just passed a bill to raise property taxes 4 percent across the state. The audit must be done yearly to make sure everything is done the way it should be. “You are dealing with taxpayer money, and it should not be wasted.” Funds should be put towards the education of students and not for problems in the school system. A new school would be smaller and save a lot on utility bills. He remembers them being thousands of dollars and that had been 15-20 years ago.

Guadiana pointed out they did have a bond issue before that had not passed four years earlier. In previous times, they had met with the public and described to them what would be done with the bonds. In some cases, those things had not been done, and he went over all of them and the reasons they had not happened. This time they had not listed what would be done with the bond money nor had town halls with the public. It had been a conscious decision by the board he had not been for. They didn’t want to be held responsible if something didn’t happen. Even with the back audits not being done, they will be eligible to build the building. That should be the priority.

Siebel wanted Guadiana to say if he supported the bond or not. “I think this election has a lot to do with the responsibility. “If this election results in a majority of the board that wants to be more transparent, that isn't afraid of saying this is what we're going to do and live up to that expectations or have good reasons not to, then they should vote for that. If it is that this bond issue doesn't pass here, which is not something I'm advocating, actually, it'd be much better if it passes here. This election is paid for by the state. If it doesn't pass here, we have the opportunity to do that in February again, where we pay for the ballots, which isn't a minimal cost. But hopefully, if we haven't earned the trust, that by then we will have it.”

Johnson had a question. How would you keep board actions transparent?

Guadiana said many things such as having to have a quorum for a vote to have things approved. By bypassing the board, which has happened, things are being decided directly with the finance committee or audit committee and never coming before the full board. This had resulted in a lack of transparency. It would be easy to follow the law.

Wilguess started by saying they had to have people that would agree to work together. If people can’t work together, they will have a constant problem. One person making decisions for the whole board needs to stop, and it would be up to the rest of the board to do that. The whole board will be responsible for making decisions. “I am not putting my neck in the noose because someone wants to play God.”

Sieble said he was curious. How important is it to find a superintendent that has experience in the Cobre District? Do you see an internal candidate? Do you think they should at least have experience in New Mexico?

Wilguess thought at least it would be good for them to have experience in New Mexico, so they would be familiar with the laws. They need someone that would be able to make decisions on how things run, hiring, terminating, etc. However, the superintendent needs to consult with the board before making decisions. He reflected on his time working for Ford Motor Company. He could hire, but had to consult his superiors if he wanted to terminate an employee.

Guadiana reviewed what they had done in the past. Recently one had been from outside of New Mexico and one had been internal. He went over what had worked and had not in those instances. The one that had not been from New Mexico had created a lot of community forums and town hall meetings. The right candidate must be more reflective on the person's character regardless of where they come from. “If they have the ability to articulate to the community and value the community's input, I think that's one of the biggest things I'll look for. The other part is the ethics and that will be a big deal. When you have a very close-knit community, there's a lot of people that get favors. There's a lot of people that are able to tilt things in their direction by exploiting that friendship.”

Johnson had a question. They had talked about using an outside consultant or do it internally to find the next superintendent. What do you want to do for the superintendent search?

Guadiana suggested the hiring of somebody to do the external search and a company from New Mexico. They had hired a company out of Colorado, when they had hired Dr. Spaletta, and he had done a good job. Guadiana would be open to any solicitation of contracts and interviewing those firms. The board had not chosen the firm for the interim superintendent search, and he didn’t think that should happen again.

Wilguess disagreed with Guadiana. He thought the board should be the one doing the search for the new permanent superintendent. The request can be sent out over the internet. “I work a lot with my gut, and when I have not felt someone to be honest or upfront, I have usually been right.” The board should be the one that does the hiring of the superintendent.

Guadiana added that the firm would not do the hiring but bring the candidates to the board. The last time they had a meeting with the public and did the interviews of the candidates. Then in an open meeting made the decision. The firms have more access to the professional networks that the board would not.

Johnson had another question. You have had a lot of issues with financial controls and leadership in the past which had led to the special audits. What would you do about these issues?

Wilguess would look at the audit and ask what the auditors suggest. At that point he would discuss it with the board to solve the problem. He didn’t have a real answer until he knew what had been done and why. “It is awful hard to find somebody to do finances that is going to be honest and Cobre Schools has had people in the past that thought the checkbook belonged to them.”

Guadiana pointed out they have had a challenge. Two audits had been done and the response to the findings completed, none of which ever came to the board. What responses they have seen do not suffice to pinpoint the problems. A new bill had been passed, HR496 that allows schools that have fallen behind on audits to be able to hire a fiscal agent and move forward on capital projects. This will be the only reason they can build a new school. However, the district has to have made substantial changes to ensure findings have been addressed and have things in place to be compliant to internal controls and reporting.

Siebel wanted to know if they supported a combined high school and middle school. With a shrinking district, what other changes should be made? He mentioned the Silver School District having to close schools. What other things could be done?

Guadiana spoke to the opportunity to transport the 56 students at San Lorenzo Elementary to other elementaries that could easily absorb them. The combining of the high school and middle school has not been decided at this point. They will have a series of town hall meetings for the public. Both facilities fall in the list with the state that would be eligible for new construction.

Wilguess saw a problem with taking the students from San Lorenzo and busing them into one of the other elementary schools. It would be awfully early for small children that many have already had to be bused from a long way. He could see combining some of the elementary schools in Bayard, Hurley and Santa Clara. He felt combining the high school and middle school would be good but have two separate buildings.

Seibel said he would be asking a hot question. While talking about consolidation in Grant County we have two school districts, both with declining enrollment issues. At what point does it make sense to continue to maintain two school boards, two sets of administrators, two food service operations and all other things duplicated? I am guessing you both will say now is not the time. Is there ever going to be a time?

Wilguess spoke to something kind of like that happening when he went to school and it had not worked. Cobre kids and Silver kids have always had problems, and it would be a bad choice unless the kids would be made friends with each other first.

Guadian thought that would be a complex question. The savings would not be as much as suggested. The biggest impact would be the district office and board. In Silver they have districts, which would allow Cobre to only have one board member and that would be disproportionate. He would not want to see that.

Johnson asked them what they thought has been the district's biggest strength.

Its history, Guadiana spoke to the mining and its tie to Salt of the Earth. It's tied to the consciousness of Hispanics and the melding with Anglos now. It would be a lot of history. He mentioned they have Fort Bayard and the Native Americans that should be emphasized more.

Wilguess cited the size of the school being small. The teachers have more time to spend with the students. The class sizes would be smaller and have a better chance of being better educated than in a big school.

Johnson asked how they would collaborate with the fellow board members.

Wilguess said that would be a hard question, because he has been used to being the boss and telling people what to do. However, you have to be able to work with the other people on the board. If resistance happens nothing can be resolved. “If everybody on that board cannot sit down and discuss the problems and work it out, then what good is the board? It's like having the town board. You’ve got people on there, and they can't get along with each other. It's a waste of time. But the school board is more important really than town boards are because they're educating our children from the ages of four and five all the way up to the age of 18.”

“The kids need to be shown how to get out into the real world, make a living, be productive, not be on government assistance their whole life and go out into the world not depending on somebody else to take care of them. That's what the school systems are really made for—to train the children to go into the real working world and that's what we need.”

Gaudian said they had a harmonious board before he came, but with that board, they did not have a curriculum, many classrooms had no books and money was not accounted for. Donations made never made it into the district's accounts. People had not been working the full work week but receiving the pay and he listed a number of other serious problems. Having a harmonious board sounds like a good objective and Guadiana said he would love that. “Agreeing to do the right thing is what is important.” He said although he and Wilguess disagree on many things they value the same things. “We value the kids and the community.” Some of the problems on the board has been people talking behind each other’s backs. The law says they must meet as a board and not discuss things one-on-one—also called a rolling quorum. “That goes on incessantly now,and we need to come back to complying again with the laws.”

Siebel had a personal question for them but said he was asking for a friend. The friend is a publisher of a local newspaper and sets up a forum for five school board candidates and only two show up, but they have three positions open on the ballot. The publisher has to write an endorsement recommending three people for this position. You all know the other people running. What would you say to that publisher about who that third person he should endorse?

Guadiana didn’t know the write in candidate, Berry but did know Miranda and Hardin. Hardin currently sits on the board and Guadiana had encouraged her to apply when they had an opening. Since then, he had seen the constant and consistent voting with the people that have come together in a clique and kept things from becoming public, particularly things about the audit. Miranda has some issues come up with his child that had to do with behavior. “He had gone through the gauntlet of the administration where he should not have had to go.” He has asked to come before the board and had not been granted the request. Guadiana hoped he came with a mindset of, “We need to do what we are here to do and not to go with all these back door deals.”

Wilguess said, “I’m going to throw the monkey back on you. I don’t think you have the right to ask me that. I think out of clear conscience you should decide what three you want to support. It is your decision.”

Siebel wanted to point out he had invited Berry, Miranda and Hardin. Miranda and Hardin had called and said they didn’t feel well and would be unable to attend. “I should not be too critical, but it is frustrating.”

Johnson asked them what solutions they had for staff retention.

Wilguess said they would have to pay a fair wage and treat them right to keep people. They have to listen to what concerns that the staff has. If a teacher has an issue, they should be able to talk to the board if it can’t be solved through the superintendent.

Guadiana spoke to the policies that people have to follow to bring things to the board which the primary means going through the chain of command. It had been very ineffective. They have set up a hotline in which anyone can report any kind of misdoing, and they had received information. However, he has had three people that have come to him and said they have been afraid to say anything.

The four-day school week Guadiana thought would be helpful but had not. Some of the teachers had not moved but went to work in Silver. He spoke to some issues that had happened and been ignored. The board had never heard these issues, and many things have been kept from the board.

Johnson said she wanted to know how they will organize the budget if funding cuts from the state or declined enrollment happened. What cuts would be made?

Declining enrollment automatically comes with the cuts. Guadiana said they would really have to look at consolidation. The programs associated with the funding cuts would be directly affected. Any other funding he would look at was everything that didn’t have anything do with the classroom. He would look to administrative, supplies, or contracts and would not want to see increasing student-to-teacher ratios.

Wilguess hoped that the mine still ran full force and had more employees. They used to have 2,000 and now have less than 1,000. The only other chance to avoid the cuts would be if some other industry came in. The past county commission had stopped businesses from coming in. A factory had wanted to start around the airport area and wanted to build a facility to make copper tubing and fittings. The county stopped it. He had wanted to put in a racetrack in the same area similar to the one he had in Deming. The county told him no.

Siebel never remembered anything like that coming up in a school board forum and wanted to follow up on it. Do you think the school district as a whole has some role in economic development?

Wilguess, "definitely yes." It would help to promote the area to some kind of industry. He talked about some other industry opportunities could be in the area besides copper. He has a mine claim full of lead.

Guadiana brought up a grant they had received to set up a program for career pathways. They have been able to start internships with local businesses for students to start training in a career. He had met with Dr. Manzanares at Western New Mexico University about bringing in new industry and in his opinion the university had no interest. He wants to keep the status quo. “I would really like to work with the university; they are a critical player in the equation.” The district has started business incubation to have students learn how to make a business. Even if they don’t want to do that, they should understand how it works. The high school has started a store and will be selling clothes that will compete with Morning Star.

Wilguess added that they didn’t have a shop class any longer like they used to. “There is always a mechanic job for a good mechanic.” The district needs a welding teacher also. No one has the certificate to be a schoolteacher for those positions. The state has been working on passing a bill where someone with 20-30 years’ experience can teach a class now.

Johnson asked what would be the biggest challenge facing the school district, in your opinion?

Guadiana said, easy, with the board that would be ethics. With the district it will be having a place to come, feel safe and provide promise for the future. A lot of families want to stay together and keep everyone here. The district needs to provide people with the perception a lot more could be available than what has been available here.

Wilguess thought the biggest challenge would be people leaving the district for other jobs because of finances. “The less employment you have, the less people you have, the less students you have. I think it goes back to trying to get some kind of employment in this county. From here to Deming, there's a lot of property and there could be factories. The big problem is nobody wants to pay the shipping to ship their product out of Grant County. Because it's 45 miles to the interstate before it can go anywhere. The mine is sending out truckload after truckload of copper. So, there's got to be some kind of industry to get in here.”Wilguess added, “Our county commissioners back in the '80s and '90s didn't want to lose control over our county. That came from one of them in a meeting one day when I asked him why.”

Every forum Siebel poses a time machine question. He asks if they win and four years from now, they come back to this forum and will be running again for the second term. What is your single biggest accomplishment on the council in your first term?

Wilguess would be able to stop the bickering on the school board and work together. “The bickering has to stop. You can’t do anything if you can’t get along with each other.” He added that people don’t get along with each other and even dogs don’t fight as much as humans do.

Guadiana gave the students the opportunity to make informed decisions on what their path would be, and the tools had been provided for that path. Within the board they have good civil discourse. “That should be allowed. Rubber stamping, that's not a good thing, and that the board meets the qualifications to do the job that it needs to do. The biggest duty that we have is getting the superintendent that will take us there.”

Closing statements.

Wilguess can be reached at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or they can call or text 575-519-2813. He would also be willing to meet and talk in person. He will be having back surgery on election day but encouraged people to still contact him.

Guadiana can be reached at the school districts email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. and his personal one This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . His phone number is 575-537-3582. He thanked the people that participated in the committees and attend the board meetings on occasion. He especially thanked Steve Armendariz for his help on the finance committee. They had previously found the time sheet fraud that had been very unpopular and had suggested biometric time clocks, but it had been unacceptable. “I really hope that the community will get involved in the school. I'm hoping this isn't reflective of what the interest is and that there's more people that are online than are here. But I understand why you wouldn't want to be involved. But it's your kids. The only reason I'm here is I have two kids in the school, and I really care about that. I don't use my position to get them any kind of better treatment. That was the history here. The more of us involved, the cleaner it'll be. The fewer of us involved, the more irresponsible it will be. But I want to thank everybody for coming and participating.”

Seibel thanked everyone for coming and providing great questions for the candidates.