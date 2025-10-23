Candidate Q&A for Victor Nanez – Silver City District 4

By Frost McGahey

(Editor's Note: The Grant County Beat asked Candidates questions so voters can determine who they want to vote for. Early voting started October 7, and Election Day is Tuesday November 4. The replies are posted in the order received.)

1A. How long have you lived in Silver?

Born in Santa Rita, but have lived in Silver for the past 32 years.

2. What do you like best about Silver City?

Silver City is my home, and I love it here.

3. Least?

Nothing.

4. Why did you decide to run?

I saw a need for positive change to help our citizens have a better life.

5. What is your top priority if elected?

I have three that I consider top: 1. Public Safety, 2. Our Economy, and 3. Infrastructure

6. With the recent controversy about funding the Stonegarden grant, are you for or against continuing it

I do not oppose Stonegarden which is a grant acquired by the County and has been around for a long time. The small portion the Town of Silver City receives, states exactly what the funds are allocated for. I support applying and receiving any outside assistance to better serve and protect our community.

7. How is your working relationship with local law enforcement?

I visited with Police Chief Portillo and we hit it off well. I did inform him that I do support law enforcement and first responders. As a graduate of t Army's Military Police School, I still have some blue blood in me. I want to work with him and the officers to better the police force.

8. What is your approach to attracting new businesses?

I'd establish good relationships with small business owners to understand their issues and work to create solutions. Supporting small business is one of by most important concerns. Small businesses are vital to the economy. We need them and want them to thrive.

9. What are your priorities for maintaining roads, utilities, and other infrastructure?

Working for Engineers Inc., I was involved in overseeing the construction of the Visitor Center, Downtown Lighting, and installation of several bridges including the Big Ditch Bridge.

I have 27 years experience in this area. Working with Ms. Priscilla Lucero of the Council of Governments, we have acquired funds from local, state, and federal agencies. The grants were used for water and sewer systems and upgrades or new construction of roads.

10. What makes you the best candidate to represent the entire community?

My concern for others, and willingness to work to improve conditions.

I will represent District 4 to the best of my ability, but it will take all of us.

11. How would you ensure the town's budget is managed responsibly?

Review the entire budget and go through it line item by line item and discuss if changes are needed.

12. Are you a member of any organizations?

I am a member of Harvest Church, National Notary Association, and AMAC.

If people want to donate to your campaign, where can they do so?

Facebook: vnanez for silver city council district 4