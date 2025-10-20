Car fires reported Friday evening

By Roger Lanse

Two car fires were reported on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, within an hour of each other but miles apart. One occurred around 6:37 p.m. on S. Highway 90 near Humphreys Enterprises, while the second was at a home on Spur Road off Highway 15 near Owl Hoot Trail.

According to Silver City Fire Department Battalion Chief Preston Johnson, the two fires were not related. He said the fire on Highway 90 probably involved a warm weedeater, spilled gasoline, and static electricity, as the fire started when occupants of the Chevy Equinox were unloading the vehicle and quickly pulled blankets out causing static electricity which ignited the spilled gasoline.

SCFD and the Tyrone Volunteer Fire Department brought three engines and a tender to the incident. The Equinox was a total loss, Johnson said.

The fire on Spur Road was electrical in nature, starting near the alternator in an unoccupied van, Johnson stated. A Grant County Sheriff's Office deputy arrived at the residence first and using a fire extinguisher put out the fire and disconnected the battery. SCFD rolled one engine just as a precaution. Damage to the vehicle was minor.

No injuries were reported by either of the vehicles' occupants or fire fighters.