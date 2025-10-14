Cobre High School appoints Carrillo to board

By Lynn Janes

The Cobre Consolidated School Board held a special meeting on September 22, 2025. Board members in attendance included Gabriella Begay, Gilbert Guadiana, and Angelina Hardin. Interim Superintendent Randal Piper also attended. Emmarie Heredia did not attend.

The board approved the agenda with the removal of Cindy Renee Provencio. She had contacted the board earlier and withdrew her name from the applicants.

Action items

The board had a position open due to David Terrazas resigning in August. The applicants the board would be interviewing were Hector Carrillo, Patricia de Naranjo and Haddy Phillips. They each would do a two-minute opening statement followed by the board asking each one the same six questions.

Carrillo said he was born in Deming but raised in Grant County and most of that in Bayard. He had attended Bayard Elementary and graduated from Cobre High School. His wife also graduated from Cobre, and they have three kids. One had just graduated from Cobre High School two years ago, one currently attends Cobre and one at Snell Middle School. "I am proud to call this community home for the past 21 years." He had been serving the community through law enforcement and coaching youth sports.

He has been coaching little league and as president of the Copper Little League. Coaching has been a great joy. The experiences had taught him value, teamwork, discipline and building opportunities for kids.

Because of having kids in the Cobre schools he knows firsthand the challenges and opportunities that the district faces. "I want to make sure every student has the same chance to grow and achieve whether it is in the classroom, on the field or in life."

"I am seeking appointment for the school board because I believe my background in service, leadership and community involvement can bring a strong balanced perspective to the decisions that shape our schools. My goal is simple, to help create the best possible environment for our students, teachers and families."

The started the questions that would be asked of each applicant.

Why should the board select them for the open position?

Carrillo said that went with his opening statement. He had 21 years of law enforcement experience, and it provided him with numerous trainings in schools safety, public safety, active shooter training. They have been trying to implement the active shooter training for the Cobre schools. He also felt blessed to see the success of students he had coached. Having kids in the district will be a plus. "I know what challenges our kids face each day along with their teachers and I believe I can make a difference."

What is the biggest challenge facing the Cobre school district?

Carrillo said the challenges faced in balancing resources, funding and retaining educators and staff. This would also be the same challenges faced across the state. The biggest currently would be to find a permanent superintendent. They must find one that not only has the qualifications but listens to the community along with the staff and students.

Would you support a board decision you didn't vote in favor of? Why or why not?

Carrillo said, "Yes there is a voting system." He would be blessed to speak and have a voice for the staff and students but if his ideas didn't pass, he would support the vote of the board and work hard to follow through with whatever decision had been made.

Describe what experience you might have in finance, management and regulation.

Carrillo said in 2012 he had been voted in as a village trustee in Santa Clara. At that time, he started learning about budgets. He had worked with the clerk and learned about resolutions, grants and the budgeting system. Currently he must oversea two budgets in Bayard. He has the law enforcement protection fund and the law enforcement general fund in Bayard. Both funds must be balanced, and he works with the city clerk to do that. He also works with resolutions and grant writing for the department.

How will you interact with other board members to create a unified board and team environment?

Carrillo said the first thing would be to respect each other and work as a team to move forward. Whatever the board has voted he would work 100 percent to work together on that decision. Great communication within the board will help.

Do you feel comfortable with raising a question against the status quo?

Carrillo said he absolutely would, especially when it came to the interest of the students. He would ask those questions respectfully while at the same time finding the solution.

De Naranjo said she resides in Sherman, NM a small unincorporated community in the lower Mimbres Valley. In her early carreer she worked as an economist with the federal government and then went on to become a project manager for clinical studies with the Department of Veteran Affairs. After retirement she and her late husband had moved to Vermont and took an interim accounting position in a municipality. It had been her first exposure to the requirements necessary for finance. After nine years she moved back to Grant County in 2000. She has an undergraduate degree in economics and a master's in finance. "I am excited and hopeful to be able to use my skills and add it to all the experiences that the current board has."

Why should the board select them for the open position?

De Naranjo said up until about a year ago she thought that the board had to be made up of educators and parents. She had started paying attention to all the issues with audits and the loss of funding. De Naranjo hoped she could help with her expertise.

What is the biggest challenge facing the Cobre school district?

De Naranjo said that would be the unknown factor right now with funding and the department of education.

Would you support a board decision you didn't vote in favor of? Why or why not?

De Naranjo, "I can understand that. I have been on the board of nonprofits many years and in many, in both states, Vermont and in New Mexico. I am cognizant of the process, the democratic process of making motions and discussing and coming to a consensus." She said they needed to move forward and support the majority decision.

Describe what experience you might have in finance, management and regulation.

De Naranjo had served in the finance department of two municipalities, one in Vermont and one in New Mexico. One of those she entered into the finance director position to find out an audit had not been done for three years. They risked not receiving any funding. The other one in Vermont the finance director and an accountant lift, and it had been a problem finding files and supporting documents.

How will you interact with other board members to create a unified board and team environment?

De Naranjo said, "I think initially it's a training position, learning what strengths each member brings to the board, what experiences and what their passion is about the board. And knowing that being able to cohesively work as a team to address all of the issues that the school district faces at this time."

Do you feel comfortable with raising a question against the status quo?

De Naranjo said yes as long as she felt prepared with backup, she would be comfortable asking hard questions. As long as it would be done in a professional manner rather than confrontational.

Phillips said she would be running for the current open seat because she believed her input and skills would help the district with the current and upcoming challenges. She had been raised in Grant County and graduated from Silver High School. Both her parents had been teachers in the Silver School district and had retired. She graduated from Western New Mexico University and after graduation she had worked for Tyson Foods as a quality assurance manager and food safety manager. At that position she had to work in conjunction with the US Department of Agriculture and meet those regulations. For 22 years she has been an employee of the State of New Mexico first with the state engineers as a water resource manager and currently with the Air Quality Bureau.

Phillips son and husband graduated from Cobre High School and currently her husband coaches for the district. "I am a business owner, so I come knowing all the challenges of running a business in the state." She currently helps the district in sports activities.

Why should the board select them for the open position?

Phillips said, "I feel that my current skill level and insights could be a valuable asset to the district."

What is the biggest challenge facing the Cobre school district?

Phillips said they would have upcoming budget challenges mainly due to enrollment levels. She also spoke to issues many schools have been having finding funds for maintenance. The other big challenge will be to find a superintendent the fits the needs of the district.

Would you support a board decision you didn't vote in favor of? Why or why not?

Phillps said, "The main thing to remember as any board member is that we are supposed to be a united group, even though our votes disagree with each other on occasion on different things." She added that they should not take it personally and try to work with the board as a whole. "Even though I may not be in favor of something, I would not have a problem."

Describe what experience you might have in finance, management and regulation.

Phillips experience had been when she worked in food management positions for food safety. She had been responsible for ensuring that all the food that came out would be safe for the public to eat. She had to work with the USDA inspectors to adhere to their rules and regulations. She continued to describe that portion of her experience. As far as finance her current position as a business owner she has to do all the finance that comes with that. She has a general understanding due to a minor in business administration. Phillips also has to work currently with EPA (environmental protection agency) rules and regulations.

How will you interact with other board members to create a unified board and team environment?

Phillips said, "By being open and listening to others and respecting others' positions in a professional way, to hopefully move everything forward and to bring out what is best for the district."

Do you feel comfortable with raising a question against the status quo?

Phillips said, "Yes, I do. I have no problem going against the status quo, but there is also a way to go about it. It has to be done professionally and respectfully."

The board had concluded all their questions to the applicants. Begay said they had great applicants and appreciated their time to put their name out there. "I know I sat in your shoes, because when I first started, I decided, why am I going to do this? I also got appointed to the board and then ran for election. But I appreciate everyone coming here tonight and stepping up for their community."

Guadiana appreciated the breadth of knowledge that had been represented. "You all have very different strong points, focuses and purposes. I am confident with any of the three that we will be moving in a very good direction."

Begay nominated Carrillo for the open position. Hardin seconded the motion and said he brings his knowledge with kids and his professionalism to the community. Begay felt he brings his law enforcement background and school safety knowledge to the board along with his experience with budgets in Bayard and Santa Clara.

Gaudiana nominated de Naranjo. "As I mentioned, there's a diverse number of skills that have been presented to us and I think De Naranjo's skills related to finance are probably the ones that we could use to cut and stop the bleeding. Her credentials also show a variety of experiences outside of this area and an affiliation with the area as well." Neither board member would second the nomination.

Begay called for a vote on Carrillo. Begay and Hardin voted yes, and Guadiana abstained. Begay said, "We have an abstention. We still have two votes, so it's a majority. Congratulations, Mr. Carrillo, and welcome. Mrs. Phillips, Mrs. De Naranjo, thank you so much for coming."

Judge Hector Grijalva had come to swear in the new board member and swore in Carrillo.

Meeting adjourned.