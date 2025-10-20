Cobre special meeting on special audit

By Lynn Janes

The Cobre Consolidated School Board held a special meeting on October 13, 2025. Board members in attendance included Gabriella Begay, Gilbert Guadiana, Angelina Hardin and Hector Carrillo. Emmarie Heredia didn't attend. Interim Superintendent Randal Piper also attended online.

The board approved the agenda. Begay wanted to add public comment. Guadiana pointed out it had not been on the agenda and published for the public. He said they could hear the comment but could not respond.

Public input

Pete Torres had come to speak further about adding Dr. Armendariz's name to the stadium. The Cobre baseball program had started under Armendariz. He had a memoir that Armendariz had written, and he wanted to read the preface. Torres also emphasized that they will not be trying to remove the lieutenant governor's name from the stadium.

The preface in part read: "The program's stakeholders, the administration, players, teachers, staff, and student body, and overall community have for years, accepted and were satisfied at the end of each season with kids being number two in the district. This scenario occurred every year. The Gasden Panthers literally dominated the district for decades and would go on to represent the district in the state championship tournament every year. This had to change. I felt strongly, as a new baseball coach at Cobre High School, that had to charge. I knew I could and would turn the program around to a reputable, winning, respected, powerhouse baseball program in the district in the state of New Mexico as well. We embarked on a mission. We knew what we wanted. We did not really know what was ahead. Yogi Berra once was quoted as saying, 'if you don't know where you're going, you might wind up somewhere else.' Initially, we started short on a vision, were unable to visualize and anticipate all that was around the curve. Fortunately, we were eventually able to accomplish the task that we had set for ourselves within eight years' time frame. 1968 through 1975. Five district championships, two state runner-up trophies, and two state championship trophies."

Torres said this document reflects the many experiences Armendariz had during that time. "It reflects the start of the dynasty. I don't know if you want to call it that, but we call it a dynasty." He repeated that they didn't want to remove the lieutenant governor's name just add Armendariz. "Without Coach Armendariz baseball would not be where it is at this time."

The board went into executive session to discuss the special audit.

The board came back into open session.

Action items

The board approved amendment number 4 to the forensic procedures contract with Jaramillo Accounting Group. Begay mentioned amendment 3 also. Guadiana questioned the statement of it being amendment 3 or 4.

Meeting adjourned.