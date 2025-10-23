Daniel R. Lopez is found guilty of Aggravated Burglary by a Silver City Jury

October 23, 2025 — Sixth Judicial District Attorney Norman R. Wheeler announced that Daniel R. Lopez, 32, was found guilty by a Silver City jury. Lopez was convicted of the following charges:

Count 1: Aggravated Burglary-Armed After Entry (2nd Degree)Count 3: Possession of a Controlled Substance (4th Degree)Count 4: Possession of a Controlled Substance (4th Degree)Count 5: Attempt to Commit a Felony (Larceny) – MisdemeanorCount 6: Evading an Officer – MisdemeanorCount 7: Resisting an Officer – Misdemeanor

Chief Deputy District Attorney Cynthia Clark and Deputy District Attorney Hector Bejarano represented the State during the hearing, which was presided over by the Honorable Judge Tom Stewart of the Sixth Judicial District Court.

On October 13, 2024, at approximately 1:14 a.m., Silver City Police and Grant County Sheriff’s deputies, with support from the Santa Clara Police Department, responded to a burglary in progress at General Pawn and Trade, located at 1960 Highway 180 E. The store owner had contacted dispatch after observing a male suspect inside the building via surveillance cameras.

Upon arrival, officers found damage to the east side of the building and an open door. Daniel R. Lopez was seen exiting through the front door. When officers attempted to apprehend him, Lopez fled on foot, dropping stolen items as he ran. He eventually tripped and fell. Initially he did not comply with the officers’ commands but was ultimately taken into custody and transported to the Silver City Police Department.

The store owner arrived at the scene and assisted officers in identifying several items that had been placed near an exit. Lopez was found to have multiple prior felony convictions. His sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.