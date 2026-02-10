Roadwork, NM 26 eastbound and westbound from mile marker 25, 3 miles west of Nutt to mile marker 26, 2 miles west of Nutt. Mountain States Constructors, Inc. (Contractor) will be continuing the Roadway Rehabilitation Project on NM 26 from mile marker 25, to mile marker 26 (Nutt). Drivers are urged to reduce speed and obey all traffic control devices. Oversize and overweight loads will not be permitted on this route during this time; Commercial Vehicles are requested to seek an alternate route. Contractor working hours will be 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, with the possibility of weekend work.