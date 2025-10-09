October 9, 2025 — Sixth Judicial District Attorney Norman R. Wheeler announced that Gerard Flores, 38, has been held without bond following charges of 1 count of criminal sexual penetration of a minor [2nd Degree], 2 counts of Criminal Sexual Penetration-4th Degree [School Employee], and 2 counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor-4th Degree [School Personnel].
Chief Deputy District Attorney Cynthia Clark represented the State during the hearing, which was presided over by the Honorable Judge DeLaney of the Sixth Judicial District Court. Judge DeLaney granted the State's Motion for Pretrial Detention, determining that FLORES poses a danger to both the victims and the community.
FLORES was arrested after a 14-year-old victim disclosed to the Deming Police Department that she had been involved in an intimate relationship with her mariachi teacher, GERARD FLORES, during and after school hours. During a forensic interview conducted by La Piñon Victim Services Forensic Interviewer Briana Beaudoin, the victim stated that the relationship began in late 2024, at the end of her 8th grade year, while participating in the school mariachi program. She recently confided in a cousin about the relationship, prompting a family intervention bringing the matter to the attention of the Deming Police Department.
Testimony at the detention hearing was provided by Deming Police Detective Sergeant Patrick Rico, and Detective Amanda Acosta. FLORES was taken into custody at his residence on September 16, 2025, and will remain in jail pending trial.