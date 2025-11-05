Freeport Announces Appointment of Cory Stevens as President and Chief Operating Officer – Americas

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Freeport (NYSE: FCX) announced today that A. Cory Stevens has been named President and Chief Operating Officer of Freeport Americas, effective December 1, 2025.

Stevens joined Freeport in 1997 and has held multiple leadership roles at the company's North and South America operations and most recently led the team responsible for developing Freeport's smelter project in Indonesia.

He currently leads FCX's centralized technical organization, with responsibility for a broad range of technical support functions across the company, including engineering and construction activities, growth projects, including the high-impact innovative leach initiative, operational support and research and development.

Under the new structure, Stevens' role will be expanded to include responsibility for Freeport's Americas operations.

Josh Olmsted, who has served as Freeport Americas President and Chief Operating Officer since 2020, will continue with the company in a Senior Advisory capacity.

Kathleen Quirk, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Cory is a remarkably talented innovator, champion for value creation and a highly respected and inspirational technical leader. His capabilities match up extremely well with Freeport's extensive opportunities for growth in the coming years, and our efforts to adopt innovative approaches to increase copper production in a safe, responsible and cost and capital efficient manner."

Quirk continued: "We are grateful for Josh's important contributions in his five years in the role and his commitment to continuing to support our progress. He built a strong foundation for the future, successfully leading our Americas team during a challenging time in the industry during and following the pandemic."

Stevens has a Bachelor of Science degree in chemical engineering from the New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology and a Master of Business Administration from Western New Mexico University.

FREEPORT: Foremost in Copper

FCX is a leading international metals company with the objective of being foremost in copper. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, FCX operates large, long-lived, geographically diverse assets with significant proven and probable reserves of copper, gold and molybdenum. FCX is one of the world's largest publicly traded copper producers.

FCX's portfolio of assets includes the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia, one of the world's largest copper and gold deposits; and significant operations in North America and South America, including the large-scale Morenci minerals district in Arizona and the Cerro Verde operation in Peru.

By supplying responsibly produced copper, FCX is proud to be a positive contributor to the world well beyond its operational boundaries. Additional information about FCX is available on FCX's website at fcx.com.